UAE-based FII buys stake in small-cap Indian stock Blue Cloud Softech on a preferential basis

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50: Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd has witnessed a significant change in its shareholding structure following a substantial stake purchase by UAE-based Siraj Holdings LLC. Siraj Holdings has acquired a 23.33% stake in the company through a preferential allotment.

The acquisition involves 17,57,25,000 equity shares carrying voting rights, marking a strategic entry by the international investor into the Indian listed tech company.

Prior to this transaction, Siraj Holdings held no shares in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, making this a fresh and sizeable acquisition. The filing confirms that the acquirer does not belong to the promoter or promoter group, indicating this is an external strategic investment.

The preferential allotment was executed on December 10, 2025, as indicated in the disclosure signed by the authorised signatory of Siraj Holdings on December 11, 2025, from Abu Dhabi, UAE. The acquisition lifts the company’s equity share capital from 43,62,81,600 shares to 75,30,81,600 shares. With this, the acquiring entity now holds 23.33% of both the total issued and diluted share capital of the company.

The disclosure explains that the preferential allotment included only equity shares and did not involve warrants, convertible securities, or voting rights acquired through any means other than shares. The filing clarifies that the shares acquired are not encumbered, further signalling the acquirer’s direct equity participation.

The acquisition is expected to provide fresh capital access to Blue Cloud Softech Solutions while bringing in an international strategic investor. Although the filing does not elaborate on the intended use of funds, preferential allotments are typically aimed at strengthening balance sheets, funding expansion, or improving liquidity positions.

The filing also confirms that the shares were allotted via a preferential issue, not through open-market purchases or rights offerings.

Blue Cloud: Other Recent Developments Blue Cloud has accelerated its growth momentum with the announcement of a large-scale global expansion strategy targeting the USD 957.30-billion addressable market spread across 56 Commonwealth countries. The company’s roadmap centres on scaling its AI-driven healthcare platforms — BluBio (biobanking and diagnostics), BluHealth (digital health), and Bioster (environmental safety). With strategic backing from the Commonwealth Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association, representing over 1.5 million healthcare professionals, the company is positioned to benefit from faster adoption through unified regulatory and digital frameworks.

Adding to its growth pipeline, Blue Cloud recently secured a sizeable ₹110.8-crore contract for Data Annotation and AI Training Services from US-based Stratos Forge Inc. The company highlighted that the data annotation industry has evolved significantly — shifting from basic manual labelling to highly advanced, automation-driven processes. These now include complex formats such as 3D LiDAR, semantic text datasets, and high-resolution imaging, areas in which Blue Cloud is expanding its domain expertise.

For the September quarter, Blue Cloud reported a net profit of ₹15 crore, up from ₹11 crore in Q2FY25. Operating revenue rose to ₹253 crore, compared with ₹235 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting a 7.6% annual increase.

Blue Cloud Stock Performance Despite these positive business developments, the small-cap stock fell 4% intraday today, hitting a day’s low of ₹23.50. The stock is currently down 62% from its 52-week high of ₹61.45, which it had touched in December last year. Meanwhile, it recorded its 52-week low of ₹14.95 in April 2025.

The stock’s near-term trend remains weak, with the IT counter declining 12% in one month, 18% in three months, and 59% over the past year.