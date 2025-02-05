Uber Technologies Inc. reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and operating income, overshadowing steady bookings growth. Shares declined in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $1.84 billion, just shy of the $1.85 billion that Wall Street was projecting, Uber said in a statement on Wednesday. Income from operations for the fourth-quarter was $770 million, well below the average estimate of $1.2 billion. “Discrete legal and regulatory related matters” offset income gains from a “strong operating performance,” Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a prepared statement.