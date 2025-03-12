Uber will get a robo-taxi boost. Why it’s time to buy the stock.

The ride-sharing issues are overblown. Uber should be seen as a partner, not a victim, of autonomous vehicles. The company already works with Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, in Atlanta and Austin, Texas, and could join up with it in other cities as well. What’s more, Uber’s app is on more than 171 million phones, and its businesses, which also include food delivery and advertising, are well diversified beyond providing cars to passengers. With the stock’s valuation cut in half over the past year, now looks like the time to buy.