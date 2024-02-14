Uber unveils first buyback plan worth $7 billion after reporting full-year operating profit in 2023
Uber Technologies Inc. will buy back as much as $7 billion in shares to return capital to shareholders after reporting its first full year of operating profit and consistent positive free cash flow in 2023.
