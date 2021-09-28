The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday imposed penalties on United Breweries Ltd, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer. UBL is among the biggest beer players in the domestic market, and one of the world’s largest beer company Heineken holds 72.7% stake in the beverage maker.

“UBL and the beer industry in general, has been facing unfavourable macro-climate since 3 years (Q1 disruption). With still stressed beer sales, UBL would have to shore up further debt (|115 cr LTD in FY21) to deposit the penalty. The scenario if undertaken, is expected to create near and medium term challenges for the company," ICICI direct said in a note. UBL can however, appeal to the Supreme Court of India within 60 days from the date of communication of CCI decision.

Inspite of the challenges faced by the company and sector in general, the brokerage said that beer sector (of which UBL commands 52% of market share) remains underpenetrated (12% of total alcohol consumed) with improving beer portfolio and is preferred by young consumers. “Owing to the uncertainty related to the steps management would undertake to deal with the CCI order, we change our Hold stance to Reduce (TP ₹1,400)," ICICI Direct added.

An official release by the regulator said the companies and other entities have been found to be indulging in cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer in various States and Union Territories in India, including through the platform of All India Brewers' Association (AIBA).

Those at Motilal Oswal in a note on September 24 said that they there have been no changes to our forecasts as they await clarity on the timeline for penalty payment as well as the management’s eventual decision on whether to appeal against the penalty. It maintains its Sell rating on UBL stock with a target price of ₹1,170/share.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

