What should investors do with UBL shares amid CCI penalty?

“UBL and the beer industry in general, has been facing unfavourable macro-climate since 3 years (Q1 disruption). With still stressed beer sales, UBL would have to shore up further debt (|115 cr LTD in FY21) to deposit the penalty. The scenario if undertaken, is expected to create near and medium term challenges for the company," ICICI direct said in a note. UBL can however, appeal to the Supreme Court of India within 60 days from the date of communication of CCI decision.

