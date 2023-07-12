UBS assumes negative view on cement sector amid rising competition, expensive valuations; downgrades UltraTech, Ambuja2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST
With valuations of 15x one year forward EV/EBITDA & 30x FY25E PE for a sector tracking close to GDP growth rate, rising competition, low entry barriers and return profile of low double digits, we see little room for potential upside. Structurally, we would sell any rally, not buy the dip, UBS said.
Cement stocks such as Ultratech Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cement and Dalmia Bharat declined on Wednesday after foreign brokerage firm UBS assumed coverage of India’s cement sector with a negative outlook.
