UBS downgrades multibagger defence PSU stock Bharat Electronics despite strong Q1 results – here’s why

Despite a robust performance in the June quarter (Q1FY25), UBS has downgraded its rating on state-owned Navratna defence company Bharat Electronics (BEL) from Buy to Neutral. The brokerage house has, however, revised its price target upwards to 340 from 333 for the next 12 months.

Pranati Deva
Published30 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Trade Now
UBS downgrades multibagger defence PSU stock Bharat Electronics despite strong Q1 results – here's why
UBS downgrades multibagger defence PSU stock Bharat Electronics despite strong Q1 results – here’s why(Photo: ANI)

Despite a robust performance in the June quarter (Q1FY25), UBS has downgraded its rating on state-owned Navratna defence company Bharat Electronics (BEL) from Buy to Neutral. The brokerage house has, however, revised its price target upwards to 340 from 333 for the next 12 months, implying a modest upside potential of 6 percent.

Strong Financial Performance

BEL reported impressive financial results for Q1FY25, with a 46.1 percent increase in net profit, reaching 776 crore compared to 531 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue rose by 19.6 percent, amounting to 4,199 crore, up from 3,511 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 41 percent, totaling 937 crore, compared to 665 crore in the previous year. Additionally, BEL's EBITDA margin improved to 22.3 percent from 19 percent a year earlier.

Also Read | Colgate Palmolive shares jump over 6% to 52-week high after strong Q1 results

Stock Performance

The stock has delivered multibagger returns over the past year, rallying 147 percent and surging almost 75 percent in 2024 year-to-date. It advanced over 5 percent in July, extending gains for the fourth straight month. Currently, the stock is just 5.5 percent away from its record high of 340.35, hit on July 10, 2024. It has soared 160 percent from its 52-week low of 123.55, hit on August 3, 2023.

UBS's Rationale for Downgrade

While UBS remains optimistic about BEL's earnings and order book growth, it believes the stock's medium-term growth potential is already priced in. "We downgrade our rating to Neutral, while raising our price target from 333 to 340, based on an unchanged target PE of 40x on 12-month forward earnings as of July 2025," UBS stated. The brokerage has retained above-consensus earnings and new order assumptions.

UBS highlighted that BEL has experienced a significant stock rally over the past 12 months, largely driven by a 70 percent increase in order intake in FY24 compared to management guidance. Earnings upgrades during this period were 13 percent, reflecting a strong valuation re-rating. "BEL factors in a healthy 30,000-34,000 crore/year new order run rate, 19 percent top-line/EBITDA CAGRs (FY24-27E), and a 12-month forward PE of 48x, leaving little room for a positive surprise," UBS explained.

Also Read | ideaForge Technologies shares tumble nearly 14% as Q1 net profit drops 94% YoY

Future Outlook and Critical Stock Triggers

UBS remains positive on BEL's order book growth, with a higher new order estimate for FY25-27 than consensus, implying 7,600 crore higher orders over the next three years. The company’s order book position as of July 1, 2024, stood at 76,705 crore.

However, UBS emphasised the importance of timely closure of large-ticket orders to sustain a higher 19 percent top-line CAGR, compared to 11 percent/12 percent in the past 5/10 years. Surface-to-air missile platforms remain the most crucial growth lever for BEL, as the largest subset of its pipeline.

Management's guidance of a 15 percent top-line and a 25,000 crore order run rate seems achievable, but UBS sees limited upside beyond this and seeks greater clarity on timelines for larger platforms such as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system and future Akash orders.

Also Read | Q1 results today: 92 companies to announce quarterly earnings on July 30

While Bharat Electronics Limited has shown strong financial performance and impressive stock returns, UBS's downgrade to Neutral reflects concerns about the stock's current valuation and the sustainability of its growth potential. Investors should watch for the timely execution of large orders and management’s guidance on future projects to assess BEL's continued growth trajectory.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUBS downgrades multibagger defence PSU stock Bharat Electronics despite strong Q1 results – here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

184.60
12:01 PM | 30 JUL 2024
4.4 (2.44%)

Bharat Electronics

320.60
12:01 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-0.75 (-0.23%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

356.85
12:01 PM | 30 JUL 2024
19.05 (5.64%)

Axis Bank

1,176.00
12:00 PM | 30 JUL 2024
5.35 (0.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services

4,643.10
11:55 AM | 30 JUL 2024
360.7 (8.42%)

M M T C

112.90
11:55 AM | 30 JUL 2024
7.86 (7.48%)

Jindal Saw

640.15
11:55 AM | 30 JUL 2024
37.7 (6.26%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,679.00
11:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
325.75 (6.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue