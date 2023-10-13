comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 11:23:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.1 -0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -1.79%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,428.6 -2.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 -0.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 948.05 -0.66%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  UBS downgrades SBI to ‘Sell’, cuts target price on credit costs, margins concerns
Back Back

UBS downgrades SBI to ‘Sell’, cuts target price on credit costs, margins concerns

 Ankit Gohel

UBS expects SBI's retail loan delinquencies to rise, driving up credit costs in FY25. It also believes repricing of deposits will cap margins near current levels, thereby keeping the net interest income (NII) growth in line with loan growth of 11-12%.

SBI’s ROA and ROE are expected to moderate to 0.72% and 11.7% by FY25, driven by lower margins and rising credit costs. Premium
SBI’s ROA and ROE are expected to moderate to 0.72% and 11.7% by FY25, driven by lower margins and rising credit costs.

UBS has downgraded the rating of State Bank of India (SBI) to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’ amid concerns over higher credit costs, narrowing margins and anticipated declines in Return on Asset (RoA) and Return on Equity (RoE) by the financial year 2025. The foreign brokerage has also slashed the target price of SBI to 530 from 740 earlier.

UBS expects retail loan delinquencies to rise, driving up credit costs in FY25. It also believes repricing of deposits will cap margins near current levels, thereby keeping the net interest income (NII) growth in line with loan growth of 11-12%. 

SBI’s ROA and ROE are expected to moderate to 0.72% and 11.7% by FY25, driven by lower margins and rising credit costs. 

Also Read: Adani Ent, Adani Ports, other Adani groups stocks trade lower ahead of Adani-Hindenburg case hearing in SC

Moreover, the largest lender in the country, SBI's unsecured loans have grown rapidly by 29% CAGR over FY19-23, and now comprise 10.8% of total loans, which could potentially limit growth or lead to dilution. SBI's CET-1 capital is at 10.8%, which leaves limited cushion against potentially tighter risk weights on unsecured loans, UBS said.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

“Considering relatively low CET1 against peers, we think potential regulatory tightening on unsecured loans is expected to limit loan growth or trigger dilution. The stock is trading at 1.0x FY25E P/BV, which does not appear expensive, however expected decline in profitability could result in downside," UBS said.

SBI share price has outperformed the Bank Nifty Index by 33% since February 2020 and is trading at 1.0x FY25E P/BV.

Also Read: HCL Technologies share price jumps over 2% after Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold? Here’s what analysts suggest

“While the current valuation does not appear expensive, an inability to deliver consistently high ROA/ROE could result in the stock's de-rating. We expect ROA to decline 24 bp YoY to 0.72% by FY25 as we increase our credit cost estimates 10 bp to 0.85%," UBS said. 

It cuts FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates by 5% each, which are 8% and 22% lower than consensus.

At 11:25 am, SBI shares were trading 1.77% lower at 575.80 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch Live Market Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App