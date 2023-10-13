UBS downgrades SBI to ‘Sell’, cuts target price on credit costs, margins concerns
UBS expects SBI's retail loan delinquencies to rise, driving up credit costs in FY25. It also believes repricing of deposits will cap margins near current levels, thereby keeping the net interest income (NII) growth in line with loan growth of 11-12%.
UBS has downgraded the rating of State Bank of India (SBI) to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’ amid concerns over higher credit costs, narrowing margins and anticipated declines in Return on Asset (RoA) and Return on Equity (RoE) by the financial year 2025. The foreign brokerage has also slashed the target price of SBI to ₹530 from ₹740 earlier.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started