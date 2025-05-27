UBS flags India's high-risk premium despite recent equities upgrade
SummaryIn late April, UBS Securities tactically changed their equity strategy for emerging markets to domestic and defensive-oriented sectors in view of global trade tensions, while upgrading stance on India to neutral from underweight.
Given that corporate earnings growth in India has been stable, the exorbitant risk premium—extra returns that investors expect from riskier assets—linked to Indian equities is unreasonable, global brokerage UBS Securities said.
