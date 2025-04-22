UBS picks up stake in 360 ONE, eyes further upsize
Summary
- With this strategic alliance, UBS is set to contribute around ₹27,000 crore, bringing 360 ONE WAM’s total assets under management to nearly ₹6 trillion, according to Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO of 360 ONE.
Asset manager 360 ONE WAM and investment bank UBS have entered into an exclusive strategic collaboration aimed at leveraging their respective strengths—360 ONE’s local insight and client network, and UBS’s global and regional expertise.