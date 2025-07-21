UCO Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 10% YoY to ₹607 crore, NII rises 7%

UCO Bank announced its financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 on Monday. The bank reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 to ₹607 crore, compared to ₹551 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

It further posted a rise of nearly 7 per cent in its net interest income (NII) for the first quarter of FY26, reaching ₹2,403 crore compared to ₹2,254 crore in the corresponding period last year. NII represents the gap between the interest earned and the interest paid out.

“ UCO Bank’s Q1 results for the fiscal year show a stable yet cautious performance. The bank reported a net profit of ₹610 crore, up from ₹551 crore year-on-year, indicating solid profitability despite ongoing market challenges. This growth in profit reflects efficient cost management and the resilience of the core business, even as the banking sector grapples with economic uncertainty,” said Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

Asset quality front On the asset quality front, UCO Bank showed a slight improvement as its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) dropped to 2.63 per cent from 2.69 per cent in the prior quarter. This decline signals enhanced management of stressed assets, highlighting the effectiveness of the bank’s risk control measures.

Moreover, the Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio also improved to 0.45 per cent from 0.50 per cent, pointing to a strengthening in the overall financial health of the bank.

Joshi further added, “ UCO Bank continues to demonstrate steady growth in its loan book and deposit base, which is essential for its long-term strategy of enhancing profitability and expanding market share. While profitability saw a slight dip compared to the previous quarter, the improvement in asset quality and strong operational fundamentals suggest that the bank is on a solid path toward maintaining stability and future growth.”