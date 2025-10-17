UCO Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 2.82% YoY; asset quality improves

Mint Market
UCO Bank Q2 Results: UCO Bank's net profit rose by 2.82% year-on-year to 620 crore for Q2 FY26. Net interest income increased by 10.08% to 2,533 crore, while asset quality improved with GNPA at 2.56%. 

Published17 Oct 2025, 04:41 PM IST
UCO Bank reported a 2.82% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, as per its official earnings disclosure. The bank's net profit stood at 620 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to 603 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose by 10.08% year-on-year to 2,533 crore, up from 2,301 crore in the prior year, the bank said in a filing. The net interest margin (NIM) was reported at 2.90% globally and 3.08% domestically for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality Improves

Asset quality showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reducing to 2.56% as of September 30, 2025, from 3.18% a year earlier, marking an improvement of 62 basis points year-on-year.

The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.43% from 0.73% in the same period last year, reflecting a 30 basis points improvement. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.99% as of the end of the quarter.

Business Highlights

UCO Bank's total business grew by 13.23% year-on-year to 5,36,398 crore as of September 30, 2025, from 4,73,704 crore a year earlier. Total deposits increased by 10.85% year-on-year to 3,05,697 crore, while gross advances grew by 16.56% to 2,30,702 crore.

The Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment registered a year-on-year growth of 22.87%, reaching 1,32,946 crore as of September 30, 2025. Within this segment, retail advances grew by 25.40% year-on-year to 58,987 crore, agriculture advances increased by 17.28% to 31,650 crore, and MSME advances rose by 23.80% to 42,309 crore.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.89% as of September 30, 2025, with a Tier I capital ratio of 15.90%. The credit-to-deposit ratio improved to 75.47% from 71.77% a year earlier.

Half-year Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2025, UCO Bank reported a net profit increase of 73 crore to 1,227 crore, compared to 1,154 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit for the half-year showed a growth of 15.33% year-on-year, reaching 3,175 crore, up from 2,753 crore.

The bank's branch network as of September 30, 2025, included 3,322 domestic branches and two overseas branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, along with a representative office in Iran. Out of the total branches, 61% are located in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank also reported having 2,607 ATMs and 11,108 Business Correspondent Points, totalling 17,040 touch points.

