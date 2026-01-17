UCO Bank Q3 results: Kolkata-based lender's net profit rises 15.8% to ₹739.5 crore. Details here

UCO Bank announced the financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 on Saturday, January 17. The lender reported a 15.76% year-on-year increase in net profit for the December quarter to ₹739.51 crore, compared to ₹638.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
The lender’s total income for the December quarter rose to ₹7,521.16 crore, up from ₹7,405.89 crore in the year-ago period, while interest earned rose to ₹6,651.84 crore as against ₹6,219.96 crore, according to the exchange filing.
(More to come…)