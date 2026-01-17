Mint Market
UCO Bank Q3 results: Kolkata-based lender's net profit rises 15.8% to ₹739.5 crore. Details here

UCO Bank reported a 15.76% increase in net profit for Q4 2025, reaching 739.51 crore. Total income rose to 7,521.16 crore.

Riya R Alex
Published17 Jan 2026, 04:29 PM IST
UCO Bank Q3 results were announced on Saturday, January 17.
UCO Bank announced the financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 on Saturday, January 17. The lender reported a 15.76% year-on-year increase in net profit for the December quarter to 739.51 crore, compared to 638.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The lender’s total income for the December quarter rose to 7,521.16 crore, up from 7,405.89 crore in the year-ago period, while interest earned rose to 6,651.84 crore as against 6,219.96 crore, according to the exchange filing.

(More to come…)

 
 
UCO Bank
