UCO Bank registers 86% growth in Q4 PAT to ₹581 cr, board approves fundraising of ₹2,000 cr
UCO Bank witnessed double-digit growth in PAT and NII during Q4FY23 on year-on-year basis, however, the performance was mixed sequentially. For the full-year, the bank saw highest ever profit, global deposits, loan book and NII.
Public sector lender, UCO Bank registered a strong growth in earnings on a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank's PAT came in at ₹581.24 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 86.19% compared to ₹312.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) increased by 19.34% to ₹1,972.11 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,652.38 crore in Q4 of FY22.
