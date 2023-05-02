Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  UCO Bank registers 86% growth in Q4 PAT to 581 cr, board approves fundraising of 2,000 cr
Back

UCO Bank registers 86% growth in Q4 PAT to 581 cr, board approves fundraising of 2,000 cr

2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:26 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
For the full-year FY23, UCO Bank posted its highest ever net profit of ₹1,862.34 crore --- rising by a whopping 100.30% from ₹929.76 crore in FY22.Premium
For the full-year FY23, UCO Bank posted its highest ever net profit of 1,862.34 crore --- rising by a whopping 100.30% from 929.76 crore in FY22.

UCO Bank witnessed double-digit growth in PAT and NII during Q4FY23 on year-on-year basis, however, the performance was mixed sequentially. For the full-year, the bank saw highest ever profit, global deposits, loan book and NII.

Public sector lender, UCO Bank registered a strong growth in earnings on a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank's PAT came in at 581.24 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 86.19% compared to 312.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) increased by 19.34% to 1,972.11 crore in the quarter as against 1,652.38 crore in Q4 of FY22.

Sequentially, the earnings were a mixed bag. UCO Bank saw a drop of 10.98% in PAT during Q4FY23 as against a profit of 652.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter. On the contrary, NII surged by 1.03% merely QoQ.

In the quarter under review, provisions zoomed to 450.54 crore as against 332.42 crore in Q3FY23 and 465.60 crore in Q4FY22.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) plunged sharply to 4.78% in Q4FY23 versus 7.89% in Q4FY22 and 5.63% in Q3FY23. Net NPA stood at 1.29% as compared to 1.66% in Q3FY23 and 2.70% in Q4FY22.

For the full-year FY23, UCO Bank posted its highest ever net profit of 1,862.34 crore --- rising by a whopping 100.30% from 929.76 crore in FY22.

Also, the lender registered the highest ever NII of 7,343.13 crore in FY23, rising by 13.44% as against 6,472.95 crore in FY22, fueled by a healthy growth in loan book and improved yield on advances. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.87% for the fiscal showcasing steady improvement.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank witnessed the highest-ever level of global deposits of 2,49,337.74 crore in FY23 up by 11.28% YoY. Loan book also stood highest ever at 1,61,629.45 crore up by 24.54% YoY.

On BSE, UCO Bank's stock price closed at 30.72 apiece up by 2.06% on Tuesday.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, UCO Bank's board members approved the issuance of up to 200 crore equity shares having a face value of 10 each at an appropriate premium to raise equity capital of 2,000 crore in the financial year FY24.

This fundraising will be done through market options such as follow-on public offers, qualified institutional placement, etc. in one or more tranches.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout