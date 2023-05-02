Public sector lender, UCO Bank registered a strong growth in earnings on a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank's PAT came in at ₹581.24 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 86.19% compared to ₹312.18 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) increased by 19.34% to ₹1,972.11 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,652.38 crore in Q4 of FY22.

