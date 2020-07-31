UCO Bank reports net profit of 21 crore in June Quarter

MUMBAI : UCO Bank on Friday reported a net profit to ₹21.45 crore for the June quarter on the back lower provisions and higher other income.

The state-owned lender had posted a net loss of ₹601.45 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, decreased 5.11% to ₹1266.78 crore for the quarter ended 30 June against ₹1334.97 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 22.83% year-on-year to ₹773.93 crore during the period under review from ₹630.08 crore.

The lender made provisions worth ₹1180.37 crore, versus ₹1802.89 crore during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross advances, were at 14.38% compared with 24.85% as of June 2019 and 16.77% as of March, 2020.

After provisions, net NPA ratio was at 4.95% against 5.45% during January-March and 8.98% in the year-ago quarter.

At 1:30 pm, shares of UCO Bank gained 3.67% to ₹14.70 apiece on Friday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.39% to 37587.50 points.

