UCO Bank share price rises 120% in six months. Is there any room for upside?

On why UCO Bank share skyrocketed in last six months, Ravi Singha, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Market is full of buzz about UCO Bank getting privatised and going to become first nationalised bank to become a private bank. However, there is nothing any official announcement from the government in this regard. So, the stock is surging on speculations only. But, fundamentals of the stock is strong as well. Its NIMs are improving quarter after quarter due to high interest rate regime and the margin improvement is expected to continue further as central banks across world are expected to remain hawkish in near term."