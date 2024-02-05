In a notable surge, UCO Bank 's stock witnessed another significant jump of 14.5% in today's trade to ₹57.75, the highest level since June 2015, amid a strong surge in volumes. In today's trade, a total of 206.5 million shares changed hands on both the NSE and BSE , marking a substantial 2.31-fold rise from the stock's average weekly volume of 89.4 million shares.

This upward movement extends the positive momentum observed in the stock over the past six trading sessions, resulting in a cumulative gain of 40% over the six days.

Following the interim budget, the shares of PSU banks continued their winning streak, fueled by positive surprises from the Indian government. The government set a fiscal deficit target of 5.8% for FY24 and 5.1% for FY25. An even bigger positive was gross borrowing, coming at ₹14.13 lakh crore.

This development contributed to a decline in 10-year Indian government bond yields, benefiting PSU banks, which hold a greater proportion of government bonds compared to private sector banks.

The Indian 10-year government bond yield dropped to 7.02% during Friday's trade (February 2), marking the lowest level since mid-July. The drop in yields will lift mark-to-market (MTM) gains for PSU banks as bond prices rise amid declining yields.

"The government's target of a lower fiscal deficit will translate to lower borrowings by the government. This means that the yields of government securities will ease out. Also, with lower government borrowings, there will be more headroom for private sector entities to raise capital. This means we will see more private entities going via the bond issuance route to raise capital from the market," said Abhijit Roy, CEO, GoldenPi.

Another positive factor contributing to the rally in PSU banks is the anticipation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during its February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting, is likely to once again implement a pause on the repo rate.

"We expect the RBI to continue its pause stance in upcoming policy. Strong US non-farm payroll data and wages seem to have pushed back on market expectations for a quick pivot to rate cuts," said SBI research in its Ecowrap report.

In its December meeting, the RBI made a unanimous decision to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5%. This rate has been consistently held at 6.5% since February 2023.

RBI Governor-headed Monetary Policy Committee will start its three-day deliberations on February 6. Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the six-member panel on February 8.

In terms of financial performance, UCO Bank reported a 23% YOY decline in its standalone net profit at ₹505 crore in Q3 FY24, impacted by higher provisions for wage revision. Its net interest income improved by 1.84% YoY to ₹1,952 crore in Q3 FY24.

