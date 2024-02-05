UCO Bank shares jump another 14.5% on strong volumes, deliver 40% return in just six sessions
UCO Bank's stock surged 14.5% to reach ₹57.75, the highest level since June 2015, amid strong trading volumes. The stock has gained 40% over the past six trading sessions.
In a notable surge, UCO Bank's stock witnessed another significant jump of 14.5% in today's trade to ₹57.75, the highest level since June 2015, amid a strong surge in volumes. In today's trade, a total of 206.5 million shares changed hands on both the NSE and BSE, marking a substantial 2.31-fold rise from the stock's average weekly volume of 89.4 million shares.
