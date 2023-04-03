Udayshivakumar Infra shares list at discount. Buy, hold or exit?2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:15 PM IST
- Udayshivakumar Infra share price opened on BSE at ₹35 whereas on NSE it listed at ₹30 apiece levels
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing: Despite strong listing expectations, Udayshivakumar Infra shares made a dull debut on Dalal Street. Udayshivakumar Infra share price today opened on NSE at ₹30 apiece whereas on BSE it listed at ₹35. However, the stock started to trade at around ₹33 apiece levels on BSE and NSE.
