Udayshivakumar Infra shares list at discount. Buy, hold or exit?

echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Udayshivakumar Infra is engaged in the construction of roads, bridges, and flyovers in the state of Karnataka. The company introduced its Rs. 66 crore IPO on March 20. The IPO received a great response from the market, and on the last day it closed with 32,499 subscriptions. Even in the grey market, shares were trading at a premium of Rs. 11. So, everyone was expecting a huge listing for this IPO, but unfortunately, we witnessed a poor listing at Rs. 30 against the IPO price of Rs. 35, and now it is trading 10% lower."