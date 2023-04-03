Udayshivakumar Infra shares list at discount to IPO issue price1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:04 AM IST
- Udayshivakumar Infra IPO was subscribed 32.49 times by the third day of subscription
Shares of Udayshivakumar Infra made their positive market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹30 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of more than of 14% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹35 per share. On the BSE, Udayshivakumar Infra shares started trading at ₹33 a piece.
