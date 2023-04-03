Udayshivakumar Infra shares list at discount to IPO issue price

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 32.49 times by the third day of subscription, helped by huge interest from institutional investors, on Wednesday, March 23, 2023 that opened on Monday, March 20, 2023. The issue was priced in a range of ₹33-35 a share. The offer received bids for over 61.26 crore shares against 2 crore shares on offer, as per the exchange data.