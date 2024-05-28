Ugro Capital share price: 5 key reasons why brokerages see 60% more upside in this NBFC stock
Ugro Capital share price: Strong Q4 results 2024, expansion in business via acquisitions, capital raise to meet the demand for growth capital, strong growth story, and rating upgrade by CRISIL are top 5 reasons that may fuel this NBFC stock
Stock to buy today: Ugro Capital share price has been in uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2024-25. The NBFC stock bottomed out at around ₹215 per share level at the end of March 2024. After bottoming out and touching 52-week los of ₹210.25 ion 26th March 2024, Ugro Capital share price has rallied to the tune of ₹272 apiece level, recording nearly 25 percent rise from its 52-week low. However, leading brokerages see a substantial upside in this NBFC stock after announcing Q4 results in 2024. These leading brokerages see the Ugro Capital share price touch up to ₹440 apiece in the long term, delivering around 60 per cent returns to its positional shareholders. On critical reasons that may fuel Ugro Capital shares in the medium to long term, the brokerages list five reasons that are as follows: strong Q4 results in 2024, Expansion in business via acquisitions, capital raise to meet the demand for growth capital, strong growth story, and rating upgrade by CRISIL.
