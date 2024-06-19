UGRO Capital shares: Experts give 'buy' tag to this NBFC stock after announcement of ₹1265 crore fundraise
UGRO Capital shares have risen 30% in FY25 after bottoming out at ₹215 at the end of March 2024
Stock market today: UGRO Capital shares have been on an uptrend after bottoming out at ₹215 apiece at the end of March 2024. Since then, UGRO share price has risen to ₹275 apiece level, logging around 30 percent upside in FY25. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) has declared raising funds to ₹1265 crore after a massive capital raise of ₹1333 crore, attracting stock market experts' attention. They believe that UGRO Capital shares are in the ₹250 to ₹300 range, and if the ₹300 resistance is breached, the NBFC share price may become highly bullish.
