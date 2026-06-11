UHM Vacation share price locked in 5% lower circuit after weak debut

UHM Vacation share price made a weak debut on the BSE SME today. UHM Vacation share price today opened at ₹132.80, 20% below the issue price of ₹166.
Post a weak debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% lower circuit at ₹126.20 per share. UHM Vacation share price touched an intraday high of ₹132.80 per share today.
The ₹36.02 crore UHM Vacation IPO was open for subscription from 4 June to 8 June and received a relatively muted response from investors compared with several recent SME public issues. The offering was subscribed to 2.36 times overall, with the retail investor segment attracting the strongest demand at 3.86 times subscription. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 0.86 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was fully subscribed.
Founded in 2009, UHM Vacation operates as a business-to-business (B2B) travel and tourism aggregator, offering services such as airline ticketing, hotel reservations, cruise bookings, visa assistance, transfers, and holiday packages through a unified technology platform that connects travel suppliers with agents.
The company has established a presence across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, catering to travel agencies, corporate travel managers, and independent travel agents through its proprietary platform.
On the financial front, UHM Vacation has reported steady growth. For the period ended February 2026, the company posted revenue of ₹45.29 crore, compared with ₹40.20 crore in FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹8.05 crore from ₹7.18 crore in the previous year.
The offering comprises a new issue of ₹29.04 crore and a sale of shares worth ₹6.97 crore.
The company intends to allocate the funds raised from the fresh issue for capital expenditures, marketing and promotional efforts, working capital needs, and other corporate purposes.
Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. serves as the lead manager for the book, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar for the offering. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is designated as the Market Maker for the company.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.