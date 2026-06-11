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UHM Vacation share price locked in 5% lower circuit after weak debut

UHM Vacation shares debuted weakly on the BSE SME, opening at 132.80, 20% below the issue price. The IPO was subscribed 2.36 times overall, with retail investors showing strong interest. The company reported steady growth, with FY26 revenue at 45.29 crore and PAT at 8.05 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Jun 2026, 11:19 AM IST
UHM Vacation share price locked in 5% lower circuit after weak debut
UHM Vacation share price locked in 5% lower circuit after weak debut
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UHM Vacation share price made a weak debut on the BSE SME today. UHM Vacation share price today opened at 132.80, 20% below the issue price of 166.

Post a weak debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% lower circuit at 126.20 per share. UHM Vacation share price touched an intraday high of 132.80 per share today.

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The 36.02 crore UHM Vacation IPO was open for subscription from 4 June to 8 June and received a relatively muted response from investors compared with several recent SME public issues. The offering was subscribed to 2.36 times overall, with the retail investor segment attracting the strongest demand at 3.86 times subscription. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 0.86 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was fully subscribed.

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Founded in 2009, UHM Vacation operates as a business-to-business (B2B) travel and tourism aggregator, offering services such as airline ticketing, hotel reservations, cruise bookings, visa assistance, transfers, and holiday packages through a unified technology platform that connects travel suppliers with agents.

The company has established a presence across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, catering to travel agencies, corporate travel managers, and independent travel agents through its proprietary platform.

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On the financial front, UHM Vacation has reported steady growth. For the period ended February 2026, the company posted revenue of 45.29 crore, compared with 40.20 crore in FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) increased to 8.05 crore from 7.18 crore in the previous year.

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UHM Vacation IPO details

The offering comprises a new issue of 29.04 crore and a sale of shares worth 6.97 crore.

The company intends to allocate the funds raised from the fresh issue for capital expenditures, marketing and promotional efforts, working capital needs, and other corporate purposes.

Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. serves as the lead manager for the book, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar for the offering. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is designated as the Market Maker for the company.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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