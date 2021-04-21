UiPath IPO raises $1.3 billion by pricing shares above marketed range

UiPath raised $750 million in a fundraising round in February that valued it at $35 billion. That round was led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue, according to a statement at the time. A dip in some software stocks since then -- including Snowflake Inc., which is down 20% from Feb. 1 -- played a part in the IPO pricing decision, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information was private.

