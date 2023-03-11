This small cap multibagger stock approves 50% interim dividend, rallies 140% in one year1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:56 PM IST
- Ujjivan Financial Services has set March 20, 2023 as the record date for the said dividend.
The small cap company Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd has announced that company's board of director an interim dividend of 50 per cent, i.e., ₹5 per equity share. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹3,436.80 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×