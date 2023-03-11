In Q3FY23, Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit stood at ₹297.98 crore as compared to a loss of ₹181.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The net interest income for ₹1121.16 crore for the quarter under review from ₹689.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. While, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank too reported a net profit of ₹293 crore for the December quarter against ₹34 crore loss in the year ago period. The bank's operating profit jumped 153 per cent at ₹389 crore as against ₹154 crore earlier.