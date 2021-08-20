Ujjivan SFB share price tanks after Nitin Chugh's resignation

Speaking on the reason for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price crash; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Ujjivan SFB stocks have tumbled today following the resignation of its MD Nitin Chugh. He was former HDFRC Bank official and both the bank and the markets had high expectations from him. He had joined Ujjivan SFB for three years but he has resigned before the end of his tenure, which hasn't gone down well among the investors. In fact, due to the second wave of Covid-19, its provisioning is expected to shot up and its quarterly results are expected weak in near future. So, there is not much hope for revival of recovery in Ujjivan SFB shares as well." He strictly advised investors to avoid taking any position in the counter.

