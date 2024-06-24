Ujjivan SFB shares plunge over 7.5% after bank revised its loan growth forecast lower
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's shares dropped 7.5% to ₹44.70 on reduced loan growth guidance to 20% and increased credit cost guidance to 1.7%. The bank slowed disbursements in hotspot states due to rising stress, aiming to shift focus to collections and individual loans for better profitability.
Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell 7.56% in today's intraday trade, hitting a 3-week low of ₹44.70 apiece after the management reduced the bank’s loan growth guidance to around 20% for FY25, down from the earlier guidance of 20%–25%. Additionally, the bank increased its credit cost guidance to 1.7%, up from the previous 1.4%–1.5%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started