These three stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

These three stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Livemint
When a company goes ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, KSolves India and Mahickra Chemicals are among stocks that will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.

When a company goes ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.

An ex-dividend date is usually set one or two days before the record date. An ex-dividend date also dictates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

Here's the list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week:

1) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The finance service company will trade ex-dividend on 1 March. The Bengaluru-based SFB has declared an interim dividend of 0.75 per equity share. Besides, the board has also approved a payment of an interim dividend of 0.55 per preferential share. Shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 0.76 per cent higher at 26.65 over its previous day's closing price of 26.45 apiece. Ujjivan small finance has a market capitalization of 5,209 crore.

2) Ksolves India: The Software Development company will turn ex-dividend on 3 February. The firm had announced a third interim dividend of three per equity share. Shares of Ksolves India dipped 2.59 per cent to 424.9 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade. Ksolves India has a market capitalisation of 504 crore.

3) Mahickra Chemicals: The chemicals company will trade ex-dividend on 3 February. It has declared an interim dividend of 0.65 per equity share. Mahickra Chemicals has a market capitalisation of 78.54 crore.

