These three stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, KSolves India and Mahickra Chemicals are among stocks that will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.
When a company goes ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.
An ex-dividend date is usually set one or two days before the record date. An ex-dividend date also dictates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.
1) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The finance service company will trade ex-dividend on 1 March. The Bengaluru-based SFB has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share. Besides, the board has also approved a payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.55 per preferential share. Shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 0.76 per cent higher at ₹26.65 over its previous day's closing price of ₹26.45 apiece. Ujjivan small finance has a market capitalization of ₹5,209 crore.
2) Ksolves India: The Software Development company will turn ex-dividend on 3 February. The firm had announced a third interim dividend of ₹three per equity share. Shares of Ksolves India dipped 2.59 per cent to ₹424.9 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade. Ksolves India has a market capitalisation of 504 crore.
3) Mahickra Chemicals: The chemicals company will trade ex-dividend on 3 February. It has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share. Mahickra Chemicals has a market capitalisation of ₹78.54 crore.
