These three stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Here's the list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week:

1) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The finance service company will trade ex-dividend on 1 March. The Bengaluru-based SFB has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share. Besides, the board has also approved a payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.55 per preferential share. Shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 0.76 per cent higher at ₹26.65 over its previous day's closing price of ₹26.45 apiece. Ujjivan small finance has a market capitalization of ₹5,209 crore.