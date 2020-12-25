UK-Brexit trade deal to remove overhang from Indian markets

As the UK and European Union reached a post- Brexit agreement, a major overhang for equity markets worldwide including India is removed. However most of the positive implications of the historic trade agreement seems to be already factored in by the markets.

On Thursday, investors cheered a potential Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union that raised hopes the estranged allies would avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 46,973.54, up 529.36 points or 1.14% and the Nifty closed at 13,749.25, up 148.15 points or 1.09%. Despite a harsh sell-off on Monday, the markets made the longest stretch of weekly gains at least since 2018.

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on late Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs. The deal, agreed more than four years after Britain voted by a slim margin to leave the bloc, offers a way out of a chaotic finale to a divorce that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.

In the last leg, Britain’s parliament will vote to approve a trade deal with the European Union on 30 December, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday following the announcement of an agreement with Brussels.

“Anticipation of fresh infusion of nearly $2.3 trillion in the economy from the US federal and likely possibilities of the Brexit deal over the weekend has helped the market to bounce back from lower levels. For the next few days, traders need to be extra cautious, as the market has entered the zone of volatility,"Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd said.

Market participants are expected to watch out the Brexit deal for further cues and progress in covid-19 vaccination.

“Idiosyncratic geopolitical risks, like acceleration in US-China tensions or Brexit risk could diminish risk appetite significantly and hurt emerging markets equities. The former, in particular, could be relevant for Asia,"Manishi Raychaudhuri, Head of Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas.

Global flows have been increasingly shifting to EMs, including India, over the past few months. Since the March lows, MSCI India has gained nearly 80% and MSCI EM jumped over 60%, in dollar terms. Indian rupee lost over 3% against the dollar in 2020 and is the weakest currency in Asia. Implication of the Brexit trade deal is likely to impact the Indian currency.

“A desperate Brexit deal with rollout of an effective coronavirus vaccine will continue supporting the risk sentiments and keep dollar-Indian rupee bears active.Until the global economy is capable of recovering at a rapid pace once covid-19 is defeated, the upside risk to USD-INR spot will remain intact," Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via