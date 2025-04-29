UK shares advance as earnings take centre stage; tariff developments in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

FTSE 100 up 0.25%, FTSE 250 advances 0.8%

HSBC shares rise on profit beat and buyback

AstraZeneca faces potential $8 million fine in China

April 29 (Reuters) - British stocks climbed on Tuesday as investors assessed corporate earnings reports, with markets also responding positively to the U.S. administration's proposed exemptions on automotive tariffs.

As of 1027 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.25%, on pace to mark its twelfth consecutive winning session.

The bank index gained 2%, with HSBC rising 2.5%, after Europe's largest lender reported first-quarter profit above estimates and announced a $3 billion share buyback program.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca weighed heavily on the blue-chip index, falling 2.7%, after the drugmaker said it might face a fine of up to $8 million in China over suspected unpaid taxes and its quarterly revenue missed analysts' expectations. The healthcare index shed 1.5%.

The energy index was down 2% with the oil major BP dropping 4% after reporting a deeper-than-expected fall in net profit.

Separately, the Trump administration plans to soften the impact of new auto tariffs by alleviating some duties on foreign parts used in U.S.-made vehicles and keeping tariffs on cars made abroad from piling on top of other ones, officials said.

While markets have recently stabilized on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, ongoing uncertainty about the negotiations continues to keep investors on edge.

Back home, British grocery price inflation edged up to 3.8% in April, industry data showed on Tuesday, adding to the pressure on consumers who are already facing higher energy, water and council tax bills.

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.8% and was heading for the fifth straight session of gains.

Travis Perkins was the top performer among the midcaps, rising 7.8%, as the building materials supplier reported 3.7% like-for-like revenue growth at its toolstation division in the first quarter.