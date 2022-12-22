Mauritius-based FII buys stake in multibagger stock that has risen 300% in 2 yrs2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 09:53 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: FII has bought 6.50 lakh shares paying ₹23 apiece
Mauritius-based FII (foreign institutional investor) Maven India Fund has bought fresh stake in Tirupati Forge Limited. As per the NSE bulk deals, this Mauritius-based foreign investor has bought 6.50 lakh Tirupati Forge shares paying ₹23 apiece. This means, the FII has pumped ₹1,49,50,000 in this multibagger stock that has risen to the tune of 300 per cent in last two years.
