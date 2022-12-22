Mauritius-based FII (foreign institutional investor) Maven India Fund has bought fresh stake in Tirupati Forge Limited. As per the NSE bulk deals, this Mauritius-based foreign investor has bought 6.50 lakh Tirupati Forge shares paying ₹23 apiece. This means, the FII has pumped ₹1,49,50,000 in this multibagger stock that has risen to the tune of 300 per cent in last two years.

Tirupati Forge shares are one of those NSE SME stocks that have delivered stellar return to its shareholders ever since it listed on Indian bourses. The SME stock was listed on NSE SME exchange in October 2017. The multibagger SME stock had a decent listing at ₹34.80 against its fixed issue price of ₹29 per equity share, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, the NSE SME stock didn't end here only. The small-cap company went on to announce bonus shares and stock split, which further benefited its long term previous investors.

Bonus share, stock split announcement

After strong debut on NSE SME exchange, the SME-sized small-cap company announced stock split in 1:5 ratio in October 2021 whereas it declared bonus shares in 3:4 ratio in October 2021. So, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock after successful listing at 20 per cent premium, once shareholding in the company would have surged many folds.

Multibagger IPO

The NSE SME IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian secondary market has produced in recent years. The public issue was offered at a fixed price of ₹29 apiece and a bidder had to apply in lots where one lot comprised 4000 company shares. So, an applicant of this NSE SME IPO had to invest with a minimum ₹1.16 lakh in this IPO. After stock split in 1:5 ratio, one's shareholding in the company went up to 20,000 (4,000 x 5). These 20,000 shares would have further gone up to 35,000 as the small-cap company announced three bonus shares for each four shareholding by its investors.

So, if an allottee had remained invested in this small-cap SME stock after strong listing, the absolute value of one's ₹1.16 would have become ₹8.02 lakh today ( ₹22.92 x 35,000).

