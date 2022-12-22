Mauritius-based FII buys stake in multibagger stock that has risen 300% in 2 yrs

Multibagger IPO

The NSE SME IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian secondary market has produced in recent years. The public issue was offered at a fixed price of ₹29 apiece and a bidder had to apply in lots where one lot comprised 4000 company shares. So, an applicant of this NSE SME IPO had to invest with a minimum ₹1.16 lakh in this IPO. After stock split in 1:5 ratio, one's shareholding in the company went up to 20,000 (4,000 x 5). These 20,000 shares would have further gone up to 35,000 as the small-cap company announced three bonus shares for each four shareholding by its investors.