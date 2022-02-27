Ukraine crisis upends investing playbook for 2022

Even in light of the impressive comeback in the second half of the week, some stark facts remain. The Nasdaq is down 12% in 2022; the S&P 500 is off 8%. Investors continue to expect the Fed to raise rates starting in March—a process that is likely to be painful for some highly valued investments. This week, investors will be looking at the monthly jobs report and earnings from companies like BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. to gauge the market’s trajectory.