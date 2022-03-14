Ukraine  war, Fed meet to keep stocks on edge

Meanwhile, global sentiment turned negative with ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine failing to make any headway, while US inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in February to 7.9%. The US Fed could move more aggressively to curb inflation, said Siddartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Investors weighed in the European Central Bank’s decision to unwind stimulus measures sooner than expected, he added.