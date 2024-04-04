UK’s Aviva Taps Australia Pension Funds for Private Market Deals
(Bloomberg) -- London-based asset manager Aviva Investors is tapping Australia’s pension funds to partner in private deals in the UK and Europe, as the surging pool of retirement savings lures more offshore suitors.
