UK's financial regulator warns crypto investors risk losing ‘all their money’

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has more than quadrupled in the past year, evoking memories of the 2017 mania that first made cryptocurrencies a household name before prices collapsed just as quickly. It slid as much as 21% over Sunday and Monday and fell below $32,400. That’s the biggest two-day slide since global markets were first roiled by the pandemic last year and follows a record high of almost $42,000 on Jan. 8.