UltraTech Cement , ACC , Ambuja Cements , Shree Cement share price have remained volatile and down up to 5% during last one week. While the Cement stocks had seen sharp rally till February, it is the weakness in Cement prices that is one of the reasons attributed by analysts for volatility in share prices now.

The Cement prices during the March quarter (till 6th March) were down 6% compared to the the December quarter average, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. It has been four consecutive months of cement price declines and Cement prices have declined in all regions though the decline was sharpest in South India.

Cement demand in certain pockets was impacted by regional headwinds (extreme winter, fog in the north, Pongal festival in the south, fiscal challenges in a few states of the east region, and farmer protests in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, said analysts.

Also Read- Nifty 500 beats key global indices over last 10 years; midcap outperforms smallcap, largecap indices: Motilal Oswal AMC

Overall though the fourth quarter is seasonally strong as construction activities start catching pace, the same has not been up to expectations .

Mangesh Bhadang, Research Analysts at Centrum Broking pointed out that the cement prices have been on a decline for last four months and demand has not picked up substantially. As a results the cement realisations as per Bhadang's estimates may decline 6-7% during the fourth quarter.

The fuel costs that have been on a decline for past few quarters, likely to provide some cushion in Q4 too. The cost of fuel usage (in ₹per Kilo Cal) decreased by around 13% for Shree Cement, 10% for Birla Corp, 5–6% sequentially for Dalmia Bharat, UltraTech, JK Cement , The Ramco Cements and 2% for India Cements in 3QFY24, while for ACC and Ambuja Cements this increased by approximately 1%–2%, Shree Cement, Birla Corporation and The Ramco Cement anticipate that the cost of fuel consumption in 4QFY24 will not differ from that of 3QFY24. On the other hand, other participants predict a 3-5% decrease in fuel prices in the fourth quarter, highlighted analysts at MOFSL

Also Read- L&T, Power Grid, NTPC see further re-rating prospects - Jefferies

Bhadang also said that fuel costs are likely to decline by around ₹150 a tonne in Q4, however realisations are likely to decline sharper and he expects the per tonne ebitda for cement companies declining by ₹150 a tonne. During the Q3 while Cement companies under his coverage reported Ebitda of ₹1137 a tonne, the same will dip to below ₹1000 a tonne in Q4, as per Bhadang.

The high base of last year will also mean that volume growth will look weaker. Looking at the general election in April and May, followed by monsoon season , the hopes of recovery in earnings will shift to second half of FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

markets)

AMBUJA CEMENTS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author