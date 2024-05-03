UltraTech Cement, Ambuja, ACC, Shree Cement, others: Muted April cement sales volumes, prices add to caution
Stock Market today: UltraTech , ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Bharat results for Q4 have been a mixed bag with Dalmia and Ambuja earning missing estimates on lower realizations. April channel checks by Jefferies suggest that demand and volumes both remained muted , which may impact Q1 Ebitda
Stock Market Today: UltraTech Cement , Ambuja Cements, ACC, Dalmia Bharat Q4 earnings performances have remained a mixed bag. While some met expectations and few as UltraTech and even ACC performance came ahead of expectations, Dalmia Bharat and Ambuja Cements Q4 performance remined below expectations on weaker than expected realizations.
