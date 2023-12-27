UltraTech Cement crosses ₹3 lakh crore in m-cap as shares touch new record high
UltraTech Cement crossed ₹3 lakh crore market capitalisation. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura upgraded UltraTech Cement stock from 'neutral' to 'buy' and raised the target price to ₹11,500 apiece.
UltraTech Cement, a flagship entity of the Aditya Birla Group, marked a significant achievement by crossing ₹3 lakh crore in market capitalisation during today's trading session. According to the latest BSE data, there are currently 22 stocks with a market capitalisation exceeding ₹3 lakh crore.
