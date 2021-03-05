MUMBAI: Aditya Birla Group's cement subsidiary UltraTech Cement on Friday crossed Rs2 trillion in market capitalisation, with the stock having rallied 14% in the week so far, led by a recovery in demand and reports of price hikes in the company's key markets.

At 0150 pm, the UltraTech stock traded at Rs6,791 apiece on the BSE, having hit a record high of Rs6,945.70 earlier, with a market cap of ₹2.01 trillion.

UltraTech Cement is the first cement company have Rs2 trillion in market cap. In the past six months, the stock has outperformed the broader market, soaring 76% against a 31% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Following a 10% year on year (YoY) growth in cement volumes in October-December, Motilal Oswal Securities expects a 20% growth in January-March quarter supported by the low base of 4QFY20. Volumes had declined 13% YoY due to government-mandated lockdown in March last year.

"Demand has been robust over Jan–Feb (8–10% YoY), led by a strong uptick in urban real estate and infrastructure activity. Regionally, demand continues to be strong in East, North, and Central, while it has now revived in West. South, however, remains weak with around 10% YoY decline," the brokerage firm said.

Last month, the company's board of directors approved allotment of dollar denominated notes aggregating to Rs2,900 crore, due in February 2031 at a coupon of 2.80%, payable semi-annually on August and February of each year, commencing from August 2021 as per applicable laws.

UltraTech Cement reported a consolidated net profit of Rs1,584.34 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, up 123% from a year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs12,254.12 crore.

"UltraTech reported yet another stellar quarter, driven by a robust 14% volume growth and superior opex controls. Healthy realisation also boosted gains. The company further lowered its working capital, reducing net debt to earnings before interest, tax depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) to 0.9 times. The brokearge continue to like UltraTech for its strong volume focus along with superior margin delivery and working capital controls" analysts at HDFC Securities said in December quarter result update.

It continues to deliver on all fronts - market share gain, margin expansion, and working capital reduction, thereby bolstering cash flows and return ratios. "We increase our consolidated EBITDA estimates for FY21/22/23E by 10/7/7% to factor in strong growth momentum and cost controls," said the brokerage firm, adding that it believes Ultratech will remain a preferred play in the cement space.

