UltraTech Cement crosses Rs2 trillion in market cap as stock hits record high

"UltraTech reported yet another stellar quarter, driven by a robust 14% volume growth and superior opex controls. Healthy realisation also boosted gains. The company further lowered its working capital, reducing net debt to earnings before interest, tax depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) to 0.9 times. The brokearge continue to like UltraTech for its strong volume focus along with superior margin delivery and working capital controls" analysts at HDFC Securities said in December quarter result update.