HDFC Securities remains positive about the cement sector as the domestic brokerage expects the margin to further recover in the first quarter of current fiscal FY24 onwards, driven by further fuel cost cool-off and rebound in cement prices.

“We expect the margin to rebound by ₹170/40 per metric tonnes (MT) Year-on-Year (YoY) in FY24/25, respectively, to ₹1,000/1,040 per MT," the brokerage said in a research note.

Looking at current fuel trends, the brokerage believes input cost will cool off by ₹100-150 per MT QoQ in Q1FY24.

"We trim our industry unitary EBITDA estimates for FY23/24/25E by ₹10-20 per MT each on sub-par cement price increases," the note stated.

The brokerage expects strong volume offtake by UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Nuvoco Vistas, Birla Corp, JK Lakshmi and Star Cement QoQ. It expects volume decline QoQ by ACC and Ambuja (Himachal plant shutdown).

UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Lakshmi stocks are among the brokerage's top picks in the cement sector.

HDFC Securities maintains 'Buy' call on UltraTech, ACC, Dalmia Bharat, Nuvoco Vistas, Birla Corp, JK Lakshmi, and Orient Cements.

It maintains 'Add' ratings on Ambuja Cement, Ramco Cements, Star Cement, Sagar Cements Deccan Cement, and 'Reduce' ratings on Shree Cement, Heidelberg Cement and JK Cement.

Cement stocks to buy, sell, add as recommended by HDFC Securities -

UltraTech Cem - Buy, Target Price ₹ 8,670

8,670 Shree Cem - Reduce, Target Price ₹ 22,600

22,600 Ambuja Cem - Add, Target Price ₹ 415

415 ACC - Buy, Target Price ₹ 2,445

2,445 Dalmia Bharat - Buy, Target Price ₹ 2,350

2,350 Nuvoco Vistas - Buy, Target Price ₹ 495

495 Ramco Cem - Add, Target Price 740

JK Cement REDUCE 2,545

Birla Corp - Buy, Target Price ₹ 1,310

1,310 Heidelberg Cem - Reduce, Target Price 160

Star Cement - Add, Target Price 115

JK Lakshmi - Buy, Target Price ₹ 865

865 Orient Cem - Buy, Target Price ₹ 155

155 Sagar Cement - Add, Target Price 220

Deccan Cem - Add, Target Price 455

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

