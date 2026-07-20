UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 17% YoY to ₹2,599 crore

UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: UltraTech Cement Ltd, the flagship cement company of the Aditya Birla Group, on Monday reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1FY27).

According to the company's exchange filing, consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the parent rose 16.77% year-on-year to ₹2,599.28 crore from ₹2,225.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a reported basis, net profit increased 17.2% to ₹2,604 crore, compared with ₹2,221 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 15.8% year-on-year to ₹24,648 crore, up from ₹21,275 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting healthy growth in the company's topline during the June quarter.

According to the company's exchange filing, profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased to ₹5,146 crore in the June quarter from ₹4,591 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹2,604 crore from ₹2,221 crore.

UltraTech said the strong performance was driven by its ability to deliver profitable growth at scale through disciplined market execution, operational efficiencies and the continued integration of acquired assets.

The company highlighted the turnaround of India Cements Ltd, stating that disciplined integration, tighter cost control and improved market execution have started yielding results.

India Cements reported a normalised PAT of ₹52 crore in Q1FY27, compared with a net loss of ₹183 crore in Q1FY26, supported by 18.5% volume growth, demonstrating UltraTech's ability to rapidly stabilise, integrate and improve acquired businesses.

UltraTech further said that capacity utilisation stood at 81% during the quarter on an installed capacity of 200.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India, reflecting healthy demand across the housing, infrastructure and commercial construction segments.

Operating EBITDA per tonne improved to ₹1,214per tonne, up from ₹1,198 per tonne in the corresponding quarter last year, underscoring the company's continued focus on cost discipline and operational excellence.

UltraTech Cement share price today UltraTech Cement share price today opened ₹11,730.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹12,000, and an intraday low of ₹11,676.10 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said UltraTech Cement appears to be breaking out of its consolidation range on the daily chart, signalling the potential continuation of its ongoing uptrend.

According to Shah, the stock is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, reflecting a strong underlying trend. He noted that momentum is gradually strengthening, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving above the 60 mark, indicating increasing buying interest. The widening gap between the DI+ and DI− lines also suggests that bulls are steadily gaining control over bears, while the MACD continues to slope higher, reinforcing the positive momentum.

Shah added that the ₹11,650-11,600 zone is expected to act as a strong support area, and the stock is likely to extend its upward move as long as it remains above this level.