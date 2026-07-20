UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 17% YoY to ₹2,599 crore

UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: UltraTech Cement Ltd, the flagship cement company of the Aditya Birla Group, on Monday reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1FY27).

According to the company's exchange filing, consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the parent rose 16.77% year-on-year to ₹2,599.28 crore from ₹2,225.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

On a reported basis, net profit increased 17.2% to ₹2,604 crore, compared with ₹2,221 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 15.8% year-on-year to ₹24,648 crore, up from ₹21,275 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting healthy growth in the company's topline during the June quarter.

According to the company's exchange filing, profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased to ₹5,146 crore in the June quarter from ₹4,591 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹2,604 crore from ₹2,221 crore.

UltraTech said the strong performance was driven by its ability to deliver profitable growth at scale through disciplined market execution, operational efficiencies and the continued integration of acquired assets.

Advertisement

The company highlighted the turnaround of India Cements Ltd, stating that disciplined integration, tighter cost control and improved market execution have started yielding results.

India Cements reported a normalised PAT of ₹52 crore in Q1FY27, compared with a net loss of ₹183 crore in Q1FY26, supported by 18.5% volume growth, demonstrating UltraTech's ability to rapidly stabilise, integrate and improve acquired businesses.

UltraTech further said that capacity utilisation stood at 81% during the quarter on an installed capacity of 200.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India, reflecting healthy demand across the housing, infrastructure and commercial construction segments.

Operating EBITDA per tonne improved to ₹1,214per tonne, up from ₹1,198 per tonne in the corresponding quarter last year, underscoring the company's continued focus on cost discipline and operational excellence.

Advertisement

UltraTech Cement share price today UltraTech Cement share price today opened ₹11,730.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹12,000, and an intraday low of ₹11,676.10 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said UltraTech Cement appears to be breaking out of its consolidation range on the daily chart, signalling the potential continuation of its ongoing uptrend.

According to Shah, the stock is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, reflecting a strong underlying trend. He noted that momentum is gradually strengthening, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving above the 60 mark, indicating increasing buying interest. The widening gap between the DI+ and DI− lines also suggests that bulls are steadily gaining control over bears, while the MACD continues to slope higher, reinforcing the positive momentum.

Advertisement

Shah added that the ₹11,650-11,600 zone is expected to act as a strong support area, and the stock is likely to extend its upward move as long as it remains above this level.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.