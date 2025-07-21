UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Profit surges 49% YoY to ₹2226 crore; revenue up 13%

UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: The Aditya Birla group's flagship firm - UltraTech Cement - on Monday, July 21, posted a stellar rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26).

The Aditya Birla Group company's consolidated net profit rose 49 percent year-on-year to ₹2,226 crore, compared to ₹1,495 crore in the same period last year. The profit figure is attributable to the owners of the company.

The cement major also posted a 13 percent growth in revenue, which came in at ₹21,275 crore, up from ₹18,818 crore in the year-ago quarter.

UltraTech Cement posted a sequential decline in its financial performance for the June quarter, with profit after tax (PAT) falling 10 percent to ₹2,226 crore from ₹2,482 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY25). Revenue also dipped 8 percent quarter-on-quarter to ₹21,275 crore, compared to ₹23,063 crore in the preceding quarter.

Despite the sequential softness, the company delivered strong year-on-year growth. EBITDA jumped 44 percent to ₹4,591 crore, while sales realisation improved 2.4 percent to ₹5,165 per metric tonne. EBITDA Margins also expanded by 388 basis points to 20.7 percent from 16.82 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated volumes grew 9.7 percent year-on-year, aided by the inclusion of India Cements. UltraTech has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 mtpa in Q1 FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 mtpa.

India Cements, with a capacity of 14.45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), became a subsidiary of UltraTech effective December 25, 2024. UltraTech said it has successfully turned around the performance of the acquired assets, helping India Cements clock an EBITDA of ₹92 crore, a significant improvement from a loss of ₹9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, UltraTech stated that it has unlocked an extra 0.3 mtpa capacity through debottlenecking in the northern region and is formulating a capital expenditure plan for the next two years. The focus of the investment will be on operational upgrades to align India Cements’ assets with UltraTech’s efficiency benchmarks, the company added in its press release.

Stock 'Price Trend Following the announcement of its June quarter results, shares of UltraTech Cement were trading marginally lower by 0.30 percent on Monday at ₹12,461.

In the last 1 year, it has risen 11 percent. In July so far, the stock has climbed 4 percent, building on an 8 percent gain in June. This followed a 3.7 percent dip in May, after a modest 1 percent uptick in April and a strong 13.6 percent rally in March. However, the stock had slipped 12 percent in February after remaining largely flat in January.

